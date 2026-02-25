Brazilian fruit exporters face uncertainty over proposed 15% U.S. tariff

A proposed 15% global tariff on goods imported by the United States has created uncertainty among Brazilian fruit exporters. The measure follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that deemed the administration's earlier tariff policy unlawful. The new rate has not yet been formally enacted.

Eduardo Brandão, executive director of the Brazilian Association of Fruit Producers and Exporters, said "the situation is basically unchanged." Exporters were already operating under a 10% tariff, while competitors such as Peru and Chile ship fruit to the U.S. duty-free. "Now, with these 15%, we will face a total tariff of 25%, which remains a very challenging situation," he said.

Brazil's main fruit exports to the U.S. include mangoes, grapes, papayas, melons, and watermelons. Under the earlier framework, mangoes and grapes faced a total levy of 50%, consisting of a 10% base tariff and an additional 40% surcharge. Papayas, melons, and watermelons are subject to seasonal tariffs.

"The impact on mangoes was far smaller than we expected. For grapes, we completely lost competitiveness and exported virtually nothing, only maintaining some contracts to avoid losing clients, even at a loss," Brandão said.

Shipments to the U.S. are concentrated in the second half of the year, adding uncertainty to planning. "Everyone is skeptical because the news changes by the hour," he said.

An executive order signed on February 20 imposed a 10% duty on all products entering the United States. Further adjustments are under discussion, including a possible 15% rate.

Brazilian honey exporters also monitor developments closely. According to sector representatives, competitiveness depends on relative tariff levels compared with other suppliers. Under the previous 50% tariff, Brazilian honey became uncompetitive in the U.S. market. Under the current scenario, tariff differences are closer to levels previously absorbed by the market.

Carlos Augustin, special adviser at Brazil's Agriculture Ministry, stated that a uniform global tariff would apply equally to all exporting countries. "If there is taxation, it will apply equally to the whole world. That doesn't make us better or worse off—it puts us on equal footing," he said.

For fruit exporters, the main concern remains parity with competitors in the U.S. market and clarity on the applicable tariff structure ahead of the peak export window.

