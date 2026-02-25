Remaining Greek kiwifruit suitable only for the European market because of its size and firmness

The commercial season of Greek kiwifruit is heading toward its close on a positive note. According to Mr. Nikos Tsiakidis, director of A.S. Episkopis, which focuses on the Hayward variety, "The stocks of A.S. Episkopis stand at 10–15% and are moving toward depletion. The remaining sizes are the larger ones, mainly 20, 23, and 25, while the firmness of the fruit is at levels normal for this time of year. As for the overall assessment of the season, we are clearly satisfied with how it has developed."

© A.S. Episkopis

Regarding the latest snapshot of the market, the executive of the Greek cooperative states: "Over the past 20–30 days, the market has shown a stable situation without particularly strong demand. I believe this will change for the better from the beginning of March and, no, there is no reason to fear any oversupply of European product."

This year, up until February 20, Greek kiwifruit exports to the United States have increased noticeably, reaching 18.796.789 kilos compared to 16.979.051 on the same date last year. Mr. Tsiakidis states that he is confused regarding developments with tariffs. "Honestly, I do not know who can keep track of this issue. It changes completely suddenly and at any given moment. At the time we are speaking, Trump had announced a certain level of tariffs, then the Supreme Court comes out and says it cancels them, then Trump makes other statements. We cannot keep track of this story," he emphasizes.

© A.S. Episkopis

"In any case, I would not say that practical effects from this situation have already appeared in the market. As far as we are concerned, at least, we have already stopped exports to the United States. The sizes of the remaining fruit are not within the preferences of the American market, nor is the firmness of the fruit suitable for a transfer there, so we have turned to the European market for the remainder of our season," he adds.

Finally, Mr. Tsiakidis mentions that A.S. Episkopis is preparing a new shift toward the cultivation of stone fruit: "In Naousa, where we are based, our traditional fruits are stone fruit, and we carried out mass plantings of Hayward kiwifruit over the past four years. However, we are now closing this cycle, and over the next five years, we intend to focus again on peaches, nectarines, and cherries. We are already in contact with a variety of development companies from Spain and France, so that our renewed shift toward these products will be accompanied by new varieties, and we have already made our first small plantings."

© A.S. Episkopis

