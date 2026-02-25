Overall declines in Almeria's horticultural crops, except for cucumbers

At the end of autumn, cucumber prices in Almeria stayed mostly stable, with a small 1% increase to 1.59 €/kg in week 7, according to data from the Price and Market Observatory of the Andalusian Regional Ministry of Agriculture. Meanwhile, French cucumber prices rose by 11%, reaching 1.27 €/kg.

In contrast, most of the main greenhouse vegetables in the province saw significant drops. Peppers fell by 33%, tomatoes declined by 1% to 20% depending on the variety, courgettes decreased by 36%, and aubergines by 35%, reflecting downward pressure on prices toward season's end. These movements show that cucumbers remained relatively steady despite the overall downward trend in the Andalusian fruit and vegetable sector.

The week was marked by severe weather, with wind gusts sometimes exceeding 100 mph, continuous rainfall, and a noticeable reduction in solar radiation. These conditions worsened the damage to greenhouse crops caused by previous storms, creating a difficult production environment.

High humidity and low light levels have promoted the growth of fungal diseases and other pathogens. Although wind has partially dried the plants, phytosanitary pressure is expected to rise in the coming weeks.

In Almeria's wholesale markets, most volumes sold were lower than the previous week, except for courgettes and aubergines, which experienced slight increases. Smooth tomatoes maintained stable prices at €0.83 per kilogram, while prices for other varieties declined.

The season started in September, with higher volumes and lower prices than the previous year. In January, which accounts for about 14% of total marketing, adverse weather conditions limited production, driving prices to record levels. In February, prices declined slightly, yet they remain higher than in the same month of the previous season, except for smooth tomatoes.

Internationally, Almeria's tomatoes primarily compete with Dutch products in Northern European markets and with Moroccan supplies in countries like France and the UK. This underscores the need for a high-quality, consistent supply to stay competitive.

Source: aenverde.es