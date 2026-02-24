Madagascar issues arrest warrant in lychee export fraud case

Madagascar's anti-corruption authorities have issued an international arrest warrant for businessman Maminiaina Ravatomanga in connection with an alleged fraud scheme linked to lychee exports.

The warrant targets Ravatomanga, known as "Mamy," as investigators examine what local media describe as irregularities in the export of lychees, a seasonal agricultural product for the country. The case involves suspected fraud tied to lychee exports between 2019 and 2026, alongside alleged money laundering connected to the dossier.

According to reporting in the French language outlet LINFO.re, authorities suspect Ravatomanga of involvement in a "vast" export fraud tied to lychees. The Malagasy outlet 2424.mg reported that the anti-corruption unit in Antananarivo issued the international warrant as part of the ongoing investigation.

Reports in the region state that Ravatomanga is currently being held in Mauritius, where he faces separate proceedings, including allegations tied to money laundering. The case adds to legal pressure surrounding the head of the Sodiat group.

Lychees represent an export commodity for Madagascar during the season, with shipments typically destined for European markets. The trade involves growers, collectors, exporters, shipping, and customs processes. The structure of the supply chain can create exposure to disputes over documentation, quotas, pricing, and declarations.

Ravatomanga has been a known figure in Madagascar's corporate landscape. International media have recently described him as a once-influential figure around the previous political establishment whose standing weakened amid political developments in Antananarivo.

The issuance of an international warrant does not determine guilt. It indicates that prosecutors seek to have the suspect located and made available to the Malagasy judiciary. Such warrants can affect travel, banking, and cross-border commercial activity for companies operating in multiple jurisdictions.

Authorities have not released a detailed public account of the alleged lychee export scheme in the reporting cited. It remains unclear what specific charges may be filed once the investigation is concluded.

Source: Billionaires Africa