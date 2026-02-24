"We have seen a significant surge in demand for achacha"

The Australian achacha season would normally run from January to March, but this year it is running a little later than normal.

The world's first commercial achacha plantation was established in 2003 in North Queensland, with fruit appearing in 2009. Each year, the fruit's popularity is increasing both within Australia and beyond – in season, it finds its way from Australia to Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Canada. All Aussie Farmers don't grow the achacha, but are the exclusive wholesaler for Melbourne.

© All Aussie Farmers

"For us at All Aussie Farmers, the achacha is a massive strategic asset. As the exclusive wholesaler for Melbourne, it is a 'hero product' that defines our summer season," said Travis Murphy from All Aussie Farmers. "While it is a niche exotic fruit, its impact is far-reaching; it allows us to provide Victorian independent retailers with a world-first product.

"We see it as a 'big' product because it hits all our KPIs: it's premium, it's Australian-grown on the world's largest plantation, and it carries an exclusive distribution right that keeps All Aussie Farmers at the Melbourne Market as a destination for quality-focused buyers. When the achacha season starts, it isn't just another line on the manifest; it's a key driver of our seasonal growth and a testament to our partnership with innovative growers."

© All Aussie Farmers

The achacha fruit is grown by Achacha Tropical Fruit Plantation in Mount Surround Queensland. They grow around 200 tonnes a year, which is distributed across wholesalers in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

"This season has been a lot wetter than most, so the fruit size is a little smaller than usual at the moment, but fruit should start sizing up in the coming weeks, and this hasn't affected the flavour of the fruit. Achacha is a tropical fruit, so it's not affected by the heat, but the wet weather has more effect on the fruit.

The achacha is a popular fruit with mainstream consumers. "Since becoming the exclusive Melbourne wholesaler for achacha eight years ago, we have seen a significant surge in demand. The growth is driven by shoppers discovering the fruit in their local Victorian fruit shops. These independent grocers are true experts; they are always on the lookout for high-quality, unique, and exotic produce to offer customers who want something better than the standard supermarket fare. The Achacha has become a standout success because it offers that perfect mix of premium quality and a unique flavour profile that Victorian shoppers love."

For more information:

Travis Murphy

All Aussie Farmers

Tel: +61 421 020311

[email protected]

www.allaussiefarmers.com.au