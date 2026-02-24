EU approves imports of Taiwan jujubes, dragon fruit and lychees

Taiwan has obtained approval to export jujubes, dragon fruit, and lychees to the European Union, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Agency received formal notification of the decision on Thursday, with the approval taking immediate effect.

The ministry indicated that the move is expected to expand access for Taiwanese fruit exporters to European markets. Following negotiations aimed at opening additional overseas destinations, the EU formally notified Taiwan's representative office that imports of Taiwan-grown jujubes, dragon fruit, both white and red varieties, and lychees would be permitted.

Export data show that Taiwan shipped 126 tons of lychees in the previous year, valued at US$1.48 million. Japan accounted for 102 tons of the total volume. Other destinations included New Zealand, Hong Kong, the U.S., and Australia.

Jujube exports reached 103 tons, valued at US$514,000, with China, Hong Kong, Canada, and Japan listed as the primary markets. Dragon fruit exports totalled 143 tons, valued at US$506,000, with Hong Kong, Japan, and Canada as the main destinations.

"As fruit production in the EU is dominated by temperate varieties, tropical fruits such as jujubes, dragon fruit, and lychees are rarely cultivated locally," the agency said. "Given their premium quality and distinctive flavor, they have strong market potential in Europe."

Source: Taipei Times