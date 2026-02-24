Malaysia expands durian exports to South Korea as oversupply persists

Malaysian durians are gradually establishing a presence in the South Korean market, positioned as a premium import. Frozen Musang King durian is typically sold online at around US$64 per kilogram. The product is mainly distributed through e-commerce platforms such as Coupang due to limited volumes, rather than through major supermarket chains.

"Some consumers have highlighted the fruit's distinctive texture and flavour, pointing to a small but enthusiastic following," said Mohamad Termizi Piee, Malaysia's trade commissioner in Seoul, in comments to The Star. He noted that sales volumes remain relatively low, reflecting trial purchases and niche demand rather than broad-based consumption.

Engagement by the Malaysian External Trade Development Corporation with South Korean importers has shown growing interest in high-end ASEAN food products, including frozen durian and processed durian items.

Malaysia currently exports durians to more than 40 markets, including Canada, Japan, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. The country received approval to export fresh durian to South Korea in September 2010 and was later permitted to ship frozen products.

Shipments to South Korea have increased in recent years. According to Datuk Nor Sam Alwi, director-general of the Department of Agriculture, exports totalled 0.13 tons valued at RM18,096 (US$4,650) in 2022, rising to 0.24 tons worth RM37,977 (US$8,740) in 2023 and 8.31 tons worth RM889,821 (US$193,000) in 2024. "In 2024, South Korea was ranked 16th among Malaysia's durian export destinations out of a total of 27 countries," Nor Sam said.

Malaysia's overall durian exports have expanded over time, with China remaining the primary destination. The country secured approval to export fresh durians to China in 2024, having previously supplied mainly frozen pulp and paste.

Production has also increased. The plantation area expanded from just over 65,960 hectares in 2016 to more than 91,850 hectares by 2024. Output nearly doubled to more than 568,000 tons over the same period.

However, shifting consumer preferences in China have led to oversupply in Malaysia. Local farmers have referred to the situation as a "durian tsunami," according to The New York Times. Media reports indicated that Musang King prices fell to around RM10 (US$2.17) per kilogram in some areas, compared with RM60–80 (US$13.00–17.35) per kilogram during the main harvest from May to August. Other varieties, including Black Thorn, IOI, D24, and Red Prawn, were also reported at RM10–15 (US$2.17–3.25) per kilogram.

Malaysia's agriculture minister, Mohamad Sabu, has described the glut as temporary. "I still believe that durians will be the economic boom for Malaysia," he said.

Source: VNExpress