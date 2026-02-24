Kenyan farmers increase planting ahead of long rains season

Farmers in Kenya are preparing to increase the area under cultivation for most key food crops compared to their November 2025 expectations, according to the latest Agriculture Sector Survey by the Central Bank of Kenya.

The survey indicates that expanded planting and anticipated higher yields during the long rains season are expected to support supply over the next three months. The planned increase in acreage is projected to strengthen the availability of food commodities.

The strongest expected gains in acreage are for spinach at 75 per cent and tomatoes at 71 per cent. Kale at 60 per cent, and beans at 48 per cent, are also forecast to post increases.

"Overall, survey findings signal that farmers expected notable expansions in acreage for most crops, implying a potential increase in aggregate output in the forthcoming planting season," the report states.

Output expectations are aligned with planting intentions. All surveyed farmers anticipate higher output for spinach. Additional projected gains include kale at 90 per cent and onions at 50 per cent. Beans at 36 per cent and cabbage at 33 per cent are also expected to record higher production.

Not all categories are set to expand. Farmers reported plans to reduce acreage for potatoes by 9 per cent, reflecting return expectations and weather risk considerations.

Survey findings suggest a near-term increase in aggregate food production, with projected gains concentrated in selected crops. Respondents indicated that access to quality and affordable inputs, particularly seed and fertiliser, supports their production plans.

Weather-related shocks remain a downside risk that could affect output despite expanded planting.

On overall sector performance, 65 per cent of respondents expect agriculture to improve in the next three months, while 82 per cent anticipate improved conditions over the next year.

Source: The Eastleigh Voice