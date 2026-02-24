“India’s mango season looks set for a strong showing this year”

The Indian mango season shows signs of strong volumes for this year, says Kartik Sakhiya, founder of Akshar Agri Exports based in Gujarat, India, expecting the season to begin mid-March with early Alphonso mangoes from Maharashtra. "Supply would remain controlled alongside gradual harvesting and weather suitability in March. Export volumes usually pick up from around April 9–10th, once temperatures stabilize and fruit maturity hits."

Sakhiya anticipates good production across major regions, with better fruit size, color, and quality than last year. "If weather remains favorable, we expect strong volumes during the peak months of April through June. Gujarat's Junagadh, Gir-Somnath, and Kutch areas promise significantly higher Kesar output, while Maharashtra's Alphonso crop in Devgad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg shows healthy flowering and fruit set," he observes.

© Akshar Agri Exports

Sakhiya describes the timelines and sourcing for different varieties: "Early Alphonso begins in March with April-May peaks for Alphonso and Kesar, and May-June for late varieties. India grows nearly 700 mango types, but exports stick to premium Kesar from Gujarat's Valsad and Kutch, along with Alphonso from Maharashtra."​

Akshar Exports primarily ships to Canada, the UK, the USA, and Australia, exporting 60-65 tons annually and aiming for 100 tons this season. They're targeting New Zealand next, where demand grows from the Indian diaspora and local acceptance. "Indian mangoes have strong opportunities globally because of their unique taste, aroma, and premium positioning. They're popular not just among diaspora but increasingly with local consumers too," Sakhiya shares.

© Akshar Agri Exports

Challenges for Indian mango exporters relate to high logistics costs. "Rising air freight costs over the past 3 to 4 years have impacted pricing, but we remain hopeful that tariff reliefs in the EU and US improve our competitiveness," Sakhiya admits. "We follow all phytosanitary rules prescribed by major importing markets, including hot water treatment, irradiation for the USA and Australia, and vapour heat for New Zealand. For the upcoming season, Akshar Agri Exports will prioritize quality consistency over variety expansion, while adhering to all import protocols."

As Sakhiya wraps up, "We will focus on the delivery of premium fruit while looking to build long-term relationships with new buyers. We believe in the long-term potential of India's mango exports and are optimistic about expanding into new markets ahead."

For more information: © Akshar Agri Exports

