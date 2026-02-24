Peruvian avocado has a 45% share of the EU market

The European avocado market has hit a record high, with yearly consumption surpassing 1.07 million tons. In this context, Peruvian avocados have become the dominant player, capturing 45% of the market share in the European Union and establishing themselves as the leading choice in both volume and consumer preference.

Laura Davis, head of Membership at the World Avocado Organisation (WAO), stated this in an interview with ProHass magazine. According to Davis, the Peruvian avocado has emerged as the most dynamic supplier in Europe, showing the highest growth among the various origins supplying the continent.

The product's success is no accident but the result of a carefully planned promotion strategy by the WAO. The organization has launched campaigns tailored to various consumer group segments:

In the UK, the campaign focuses on parents aged 28-44 with school-age children, highlighting the nutritional benefits and versatility of avocado for lunchboxes.

In Germany and France, communication targets adults with an "empty nest" and higher purchasing power, promoting fruit as an ally for long-term health and well-being. In the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy, the strategy focuses on retailers and point-of-sale visibility, aiming to educate consumers about the quality of the Peruvian Hass variety.

Digitalization has played a key role in expansion, with interactive campaigns and the use of QR codes under the slogan "scan me and let's talk," enabling traceability and direct communication with customers.

Davis highlighted China and India as promising markets. In India, the 2023-2024 campaigns have shown positive results, with rising urban interest in avocados as a superfood. China is a strategic medium-term target due to its ability to absorb large volumes and demand for consistent quality year-round.

Although Peruvian Hass avocados have expanded into Asia, Europe continues to be the primary market. The experienced and loyal European consumers offer stability for exporters, while a focus on sustainability and logistics strengthens their competitive edge against other producing nations.

The WAO continues to dedicate efforts to enhancing sales and the brand reputation of Peruvian avocado, ensuring it remains a symbol of quality worldwide and a key contributor to Peru's economy.

Source: agraria.pe