Malaysian vegetable supply stable despite Johor drought

Vegetable supply in Malaysia is expected to remain generally stable for Ramadan and Hari Raya, although a recent dry spell in Johor may affect selected local crops.

Cameron Highlands Vegetable Growers Association deputy president Lau Weng Soow reported ample supply and low prices due to favourable conditions in the highlands. "Over the past month, Cameron Highlands has seen frequent rain with occasional sunny spells. The current conditions are ideal for planting, so vegetable prices are low, and supply has not been affected," he said.

He added that demand typically declines during the fasting month. "During the fasting period, people buy fewer vegetables," he said. Vegetables commonly consumed during Ramadan and Hari Raya, including spinach, water spinach, cabbage, red chilli, cucumber, spring onion, and local celery, are currently available in sufficient volumes. Cameron Highlands accounts for about 50% of Malaysia's vegetable supply, while Johor contributes roughly 30%.

On the import side, Malaysian Vegetable Importers Association member Tee Liang Kwok indicated that supply for the festive season is supported by harvests in supplying countries. "Vegetables commonly used during Ramadan and Hari Raya, especially for sauces, such as onions, ginger and chillies, are in adequate supply," he said. According to Tee, prices are about 30% lower than last year. "Global production is high, and prices have come down. Compared with last year, supply and output are sufficient, and we are importing according to market demand," he added.

In Johor, around one month of dry weather reduced reservoir levels, including at Gunung Pulai, resulting in 36-hour water rationing in districts such as Kluang and Pontian. Federation of Vegetable Farmers Associations president Lim Ser Kwee said planting activity slowed during the drought period.

"The drought was severe, and many farmers did not dare to plant. Only after continuous rain over the past three days have farmers started sowing again to prepare for Hari Raya demand," he said.

Lim expects reduced availability of certain local vegetables, particularly long beans, in the coming months. He noted that supplies before the Chinese New Year were not affected due to earlier favourable conditions.

Crop cycles may also limit immediate availability. "Although we have begun planting for Hari Raya, it may be too late to harvest in time. Cucumbers take about 33 days and long beans 50 days, while water spinach takes about 20 days," he said.

Source: The Star