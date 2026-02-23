"Winter is becoming a real challenge for vegetable growers"

Direct trade in seasonal vegetables in the wintertime has never been the most dynamic period for growers. However, the situation is even more marked this year. Consumer numbers are slowing down, habits are changing, and winter vegetable producers are having to double their ingenuity to maintain the link with consumers. This situation contrasts more and more with that of the long-awaited spring produce.

© Ferme du Pont d’Achelles

Appoline and Olivier

A full range, but fewer consumers

Leeks, potatoes, lettuce, turnips, celery... La Ferme du Pont d'Achelles decided long ago to offer the widest possible range of seasonal vegetables. "We offer a wide variety of products, in terms of varieties, colors, and references. We have something for everyone!" explains Olivier Thomas, the farm manager. Despite the wide and abundant range on offer, clients are becoming rare. "The regular clients are always there, from January to December. But this core group is getting older and not renewing itself very often." The number of visitors to the markets is also decreasing. "Trade in summer is more dynamic as people are out and about. But in winter, they come less spontaneously."

A winning trio: Strawberries, asparagus, and tomatoes

Not all seasonal vegetables are in the same boat. At the height of winter, despite the quality and freshness of the local produce, there is less enthusiasm, but the situation changes completely when the spring vegetables arrive. "The winning trio is strawberries, asparagus, and tomatoes. We can feel that our clients are waiting impatiently for these products. As soon as the first strawberries arrive, people come running. Demand is so high in the first few weeks that it is sometimes difficult to satisfy everyone." These spring and summer references attract consumers, who then fill their baskets with other vegetables as well. They really act as a driver of consumption.

Innovating to maintain the link

To adapt to this fluctuating demand and capture the widest possible client base, the farm has taken a number of initiatives. "We were among the first to install vending machines fifteen years ago. We also offer online sales to diversify our distribution channels as much as possible. Our modern greenhouses allow us to gain slightly in earliness, but within reasonable limits. Every effort is made to remain accessible and attractive, but the rhythm of the seasons remains an inescapable reality." While winter has become one of the true tests of resilience for local vegetable crops, the challenge remains to create a greater enthusiasm for winter vegetables, and thus reduce the contrast in appeal with the spring produce.

For more information:

Olivier Thomas and Françoise Thomas

La Ferme du Pont d'Achelles

Phone: +33 (0) 3 20 48 60 43

[email protected]

https://www.lafermedupontdachelles.fr