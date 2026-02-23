Dominican Republic ends 2025 with record exports and diversifies its offer with table grapes

The Dominican Republic ended 2025 with a record export of over 15.9 billion dollars, 14% more than in 2024. Segismundo Morey highlighted the resilience of its productive sector and companies' ability to adapt post-pandemic.

"This performance occurs in a favourable macroeconomic context, with official projections of 4.5%-5% GDP growth, above the regional average. Companies have diversified markets, optimized processes, and raised standards, enabling sustained expansion recently," he said.

© ProDominicana

"Gold remains the top export by value, followed by medical and electrical devices manufactured in free trade zones. Tobacco leads the agro-industrial sector's exports, boosted by the country's status as the world's top premium cigar exporter and its position in high-value markets," he said.

Fresh fruit exports still depend heavily on avocados, mangoes, and bananas. The country is actively working to recover banana volumes and diversify its export destinations. "One promising market is the Caribbean, where limited local production and geographical closeness offer opportunities to strengthen regional exports."

© ProDominicana

ProDominicana is expanding efforts in the Middle East and Asia using diplomatic ties and sectoral promotion strategies. "The distance presents logistical obstacles, but there are market opportunities for Dominican products with high added value and unique features, particularly in agro-industry and specialized manufacturing," Morey explained.

As part of the national Meta 2036 initiative, which aims to double GDP in the coming years, the institution is also enhancing efforts to attract foreign direct investment. The goal is both to boost sectors with higher technological content, such as semiconductors and advanced manufacturing, and to modernize the agricultural sector through increased technification and automation.

© ProDominicana

One of the latest initiatives is the national table grape project, which, after years of technical development and varietal adaptation, achieved its first commercial success last year with the initial export to the United States.

"The project stems from a collaboration among local producers, supported by specialized international technicians and funded by foreign capital. This partnership has facilitated the adoption of improved agronomic practices, post-harvest handling, and standards tailored for demanding markets. The initial results have been promising, particularly regarding size and quality, which reinforces the country's potential to diversify its fruit and vegetable offerings and establish a presence in targeted commercial markets," he stated.

© ProDominicana

"With this commitment, the Dominican Republic continues to strengthen its diversification and productivity strategies, expanding exports and adapting to new international trade dynamics," he concluded.

For more information:

Segismundo Morey

ProDominicana

Tel: +1 (809) 530 5535 / +1 829 345 9318

Email: [email protected]

[email protected]

www.prodominicana.gob.do