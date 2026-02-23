"If resource policy remains unchanged, half of sprout growers could disappear within two years"

In the Brussels sprouts market, sales remain very slow, says Andre Noordhoek of Noordhoek Agro in Bleiswijk. "That has been the case throughout the season. It seems as though people no longer feel the need for Brussels sprouts. You would expect cold weather to stimulate consumption, but I think there is an ample supply of all vegetables."

© Noordhoek Agro

"We have had a good harvest in the Netherlands, although the sprouts have also suffered some frost damage," Noordhoek continues. He has little confidence in a turnaround. "Now that the south has received a great deal of rain, you would expect some reaction in the market, but we are not seeing that at all."

Sales of purple sprouts are not exceptional this season either, and André plans to reduce this acreage somewhat next season. "It remains a niche market, and it is highly unpredictable. People say they want everything, but once it is available, demand disappears," says the grower.

© Noordhoek Agro

As for the future of Brussels sprout cultivation, he is concise but clear. "If nothing changes in resource policy, within two years, half of the sprout growers will quit. Apparently, that is what we want, and then we will end up sourcing vegetables from abroad."

For more information:

André Noordhoek

Noordhoek Agro

Groendalseweg 8

2665 LH Bleiswijk

Tel: +31 (0) 6 22 23 37 04

[email protected]