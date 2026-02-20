With no access to the European market, Malian mango exporters bet on Morocco and the UK

Last season's Malian mango export campaign saw a large number of shipments intercepted due to the presence of fruit flies. The number of shipments intercepted at European borders exceeded 63, according to previous statements from sources in the Malian mango industry, prompting the European Union to suspend all imports of Malian mangoes at the end of the previous season.

Following the European decision, Malian exporters acknowledged the existence of issues with Malian shipments, while arguing that the number of alerts was overestimated, as it included, according to them, mangoes transported by individuals in their personal luggage, outside the export circuit.

The Malian government immediately summoned industry stakeholders and imposed a 12-month action plan, which includes updating the national fruit fly monitoring plan and evaluating the monitoring and processing of data on Bactrocera dorsalis (a priority quarantine pest for the EU) and Ceratitis capitata.

As is predictable, the lifting of the suspension of Malian mangoes on the European market is not on the agenda this season. Producers and exporters in Mali are preparing to harvest amid uncertain commercial prospects.

Niama Djefaga, operations manager of SCS International, and mango export company, says, "The suspension of exports to the European Union is still in place this season. We will have to do without this market."

"The government and the mango interprofession are continuing to work to resolve this deadlock, and it naturally takes time to resolve such a complex issue," she continues.

Alongside the European Union, Morocco has been an important market for Malian mangoes in recent seasons. Djefaga says, "We are relying entirely on the Moroccan market this season, along with the British market, to export our fruit. We are currently exploring these two options and will step up our efforts once the harvest is approaching."

The next Malian mango harvest and season is expected in a few weeks, under fairly favorable conditions, according to Djefaga. She concludes, "The fruit is now in the flowering stage, with the first harvests expected in about a month. Everything points to stable production in terms of quantity and quality compared to last season."

