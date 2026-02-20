Helping iceless broccoli maintain quality

Harps Food Stores is moving forward with HarvestHold Fresh®, the postharvest solution from Verdant Technologies, following a successful broccoli pilot conducted in collaboration with grower partner Ocean Mist Farms. That pilot delivered measurable gains in broccoli quality and retail sell-through across its iceless broccoli supply chain.

A sheet of HarvestHold Fresh is placed in the broccoli box at the time of harvest, ensuring peak quality throughout the supply chain.

"We care deeply about feeding families, not landfills," said Mike Roberts, vice president of Produce Operations at Harps. "This pilot demonstrates that investing in produce freshness delivers real value for the business. We saw better-looking broccoli and higher sell-through in stores. This is exactly the kind of innovation we look for."

© Verdant Technologies

This announcement, alongside recent HarvestHold adoption in foodservice, signals a broader shift: to consistently deliver a great customer experience with iceless broccoli, temperature control isn't enough. HarvestHold Fresh helps iceless broccoli stay fresh longer, so quality holds up and shrink goes down.

"Harps continues to set the bar for how retailers can use innovation to improve freshness, reduce food waste, and drive stronger performance in the produce department," said Matthew Aronson, chief revenue officer at Verdant Technologies. "Iceless broccoli itself isn't new, but the tradeoffs in quality have become clearer over time."

Following the success of this broccoli pilot, Harps is exploring additional produce items with HarvestHold where extended freshness could deliver similar benefits. In parallel, Associated Wholesale Grocers (Harps' distribution partner) is working to introduce HarvestHold across its retail network.

The announcement comes ahead of the Southeast Produce Council's Southern Exposure trade show, where retailers, growers, and solution providers will gather to explore how innovation across the supply chain – from fields to families – can help expand access to fresher produce.

