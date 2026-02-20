Zespri wraps up season with record-breaking sales in the U.S.

The 2025 season outperformed previous sales periods in kiwis, with a retail sales increase of +46 percent year over year.¹ To further build on this momentum, retailers and tradeshow attendees can learn more about what Zespri has in store for another season, including a preview of a new consumer campaign and marketing programs, when they stop by the company's booth during the Southeast Produce Council's Southern Exposure (SEPC) trade show.

"2025 was a milestone season for us in the U.S., not just in terms of sales, but in how kiwifruit is performing within the fruit bowl," said Darren LaMothe, Zespri's president, North America. "We saw exceptional results driven by expanded distribution, brand-led programs and strong in-store execution."

The company boosted both awareness and purchase through strong retail partnerships, in-store displays and packaging featuring the Zespri KiwiBrothers™, along with marketing programs. Distribution of 1,500 new stores and an earlier start to the season added to the success. Additionally, expanded distribution of Zespri Green and Organic; the West Coast trial of Zespri RubyRed™ Kiwifruit; and strong consumer demand for Zespri™ SunGold™ Kiwifruit; all helped support the performance at retail. Kiwifruit is the fastest-growing fruit category in the department, posting +34 percent dollar growth versus year ago,² with Zespri leading the category.

"From Green to SunGold and now RubyRed, our variety of kiwifruit is packed with both nutrition and flavor, which fulfills what consumers want as they prioritize health-forward, high-value fresh produce," said Bianca Fiedler, Zespri's trade marketing director, North America. "Entering the new season, we're excited to reinforce what makes Zespri unique in produce: our kiwifruit ranks among the most nutritionally dense fruits, giving shoppers an easy and delicious way to boost their nutrition."

Zespri is gearing up for a new campaign that taps into what consumers need most today: real nourishment in a world crowded with empty-calorie snacks and empty promises. As a nutrient-dense choice, the Zespri KiwiBrothers are showing shoppers there's a better way to fuel their full, fast-paced lives.

Their impact was clear in 2025, driving one billion digital impressions, two million samples, and 50,000 in‑store displays that contributed to a +21 percent sales lift for SunGold Kiwifruit.³ Coupled with positive New Zealand growing conditions and consistent product quality, these efforts strengthened demand and repeat purchases.

The company invites show attendees to connect at SEPC at booth #825 to preview the new campaign and learn more about the merchandising shippers and bulk bins. Enhanced point-of-sale material, including headers, wobblers, pole toppers, and cutouts, will be rolled out in the new season. Retailers can meet with company representatives at the booth for detailed information.

