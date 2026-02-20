Mango consumption in the Netherlands rises 40 per cent

Mango was one of the strongest-growing products within the fruit assortment in the Netherlands in 2025. Consumption increased by 40 per cent compared to 2024. In that year, the market remained under pressure due to a smaller international supply, particularly because of more limited availability from Peru, according to Wilco van den Berg of GroentenFruit Huis, based on data from YouGov and Circana. Compared to 2023 as well, consumption levels were considerably higher in 2025.

© GroentenFruit Huis

The rising popularity was reflected in sales of both whole mangoes and fresh-cut varieties. The fresh-cut fruit segment in particular showed strong development. Supermarket sales of sliced mango increased by 21 per cent in 2025. The average consumer price was also about 12 per cent lower than a year earlier, which may have encouraged purchasing.

Despite the strong growth, not every household buys mangoes yet. In 2025, 37 per cent of Dutch households purchased mangoes occasionally or regularly. This leaves room for further expansion within the category.

The development is not limited to the Netherlands. Mango is also clearly gaining ground in other European countries. Germany and Sweden, among others, report similar growth percentages. Mango, therefore, appears to be developing from an exotic product into a regular item within the fruit assortment in several markets.

Source: GroentenFruit Huis