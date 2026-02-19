Israeli exporter expands its date operations amid rising global demand

The date season that began in September has positioned Galilee Export strongly, with the company reporting an expected export volume of approximately 8,000 tons of Medjoul dates for the 2025/26 season. This reflects the company's ongoing expansion and its position as one of the leading Medjoul date exporters in Israel and globally.

In parallel, the broader Israeli date industry continues to strengthen its global footprint: Israel exports to roughly 60 countries, produces about 30% of the world's Medjoul dates, and accounts for nearly 50% of global Medjoul exports. In 2025, national production reached 65,000 tons, of which 50,000 tons were exported – a 20% increase in exports compared to the previous year.

One of the peak periods for exporters occurs in the weeks leading up to Ramadan, when consumption traditionally increases significantly in Muslim‑majority countries as well as in countries with large Muslim populations. The Medjoul date remains a central component of Ramadan traditions, and exporters report growing order volumes from retailers and importers ahead of the holiday.

According to the company, the quality of Israeli Medjoul this season was particularly high, with very low volumes of lower‑grade fruit. Galilee Export operates a fully integrated model – from cultivation to packing and distribution – and holds key international certifications such as GLOBAL G.A.P, BRC, and GFSI. Decades of agricultural expertise, together with advanced sorting and packing infrastructure, enable the company to maintain consistent quality and respond quickly to market needs.

The company supplies major retail chains and distributors across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Gulf region, and continues to expand into additional markets. Industry-wide growth is supported by rising global interest in natural foods and in the premium dried‑fruit category.

With the opening of the season, which began in September, Galilee Export states that it continues to strengthen its position in the global marketplace. A combination of reliable supply, high product quality, and increasing retailer demand supports the company's ongoing growth trajectory – mirroring the broader momentum seen in Israel's rapidly expanding Medjoul date sector.

