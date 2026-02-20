"Our green bean yields and uniformity keep getting better every season"

A positive season for green beans from Kenya, as yields and quality are getting better every year, says Arnold Ngare, marketing coordinator for Kenyan vegetable exporter Havilah Pro Ltd: "Our harvest for green beans is stronger this season, compared to previous years, both in terms of volumes and quality. We've been growing green beans for three years, and with every season we improve our crop management and planning, so yields and uniformity keep getting better every season. Our current main export markets are Holland, the UK, and Germany, as well as several destinations in the Middle East. We work with importers and wholesalers who supply supermarkets, convenience retailers, and specialized greengrocers in these regions."

© Havilah Pro Ltd

Havilah has decided to invest in more acreage to increase the crop even further, Ngare explains. "We're expanding to 30 acres, dedicated to fine beans. With a planting program of about six acres every week, we can plan our harvests carefully and offer our customers a steady, reliable supply rather than irregular volumes. At the moment, demand is good and quite promising, especially from buyers who already know Kenyan green beans. They're looking for suppliers who can combine consistent quality and price with dependable delivery, and we see room to grow together with these customers."

Although the season is a positive one, the Kenyan exporter did have some challenges on the way, Ngare states, "We've had to deal with unpredictable weather patterns and increasing costs for inputs and logistics. We respond by planning our fields very carefully, investing in irrigation, monitoring pests and diseases closely, and working with trusted logistics partners to maintain a strong cold chain from farm to customer."

© Havilah Pro Ltd

"We expect stable volumes and quality for the remainder of the season, as the new field comes into production fully. Although the main Kenyan green beans seasons run from January to March and from July to October, our location and planting program allow us to produce and supply green beans to our customers year-round," Ngare concludes.

