Adverse weather lowers mango production in Côte d'Ivoire

The mango industry in Côte d'Ivoire is set to suffer a severe blow in terms of production this season, but this should not affect export performance. This is according to Stéphane Djédji, CEO of Bethlehem Commodities.

"Weather conditions are very difficult, leading to a significant drop in production. The decline in production is expected to reach up to 60% in some regions compared to the previous season, due to irregular rainfall, a key factor that determines production volumes in our country," Djédji says.

© Stéphane Djédji

This deficit in production will not, however, be felt on the international market, according to the exporter. "With domestic production of more than 180,000 tonnes in 2025, versus an exported volume of 32,000 tonnes in the same year, our export performance will only be limited by demand. We will continue to occupy an important place as a major source of mangoes on the European market, behind only Brazil and Peru."

Mango professionals in Côte d'Ivoire are preparing for the next season and taking up the challenge of maintaining quality. Djédji states: "Inter-Mangue (the interprofessional mango association in Côte d'Ivoire) and the Ministry of Agriculture have put in place drastic measures to preserve quality. The industry is improving season after season in the fight against pests and diseases, anthracnose in particular, and our exports in 2026 will meet European health standards, as they do every year. "

"For our part, as growers and exporters, we are preparing supplies of packaging and accessories, pending the setting of farm-gate prices by the Ivorian government and the effective start of the export season in mid-April," Djédji concludes.

