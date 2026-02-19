"Indonesia is the largest importer of Saudi dates"

The Saudi pavilion has become a permanent feature at major international trade shows dedicated to fresh produce. Its elegant green stands attract visitors' attention, all displaying the same fruit, dates, albeit in several varieties. Behind the pavilion is the National Centre for Palms and Dates, an institution that organizes the participation of Saudi exhibitors, supports production and marketing, and promotes dates to a wide international public.

© Youness Bensaid | FreshPlaza.com

At the latest edition of the Fruit Logistica trade fair in Berlin, Fahad Emad Alshbel, logistics manager in the centre's exporter qualification and empowerment department, was in attendance to facilitate exhibitor participation. He stated, "We are here with a delegation of 17 companies to promote Saudi Arabia as a reliable origin for dates. This delegation includes carefully selected growers, exporters, and packaging houses that strive to uphold our highest standards and convey Saudi Arabia's legacy of excellence in the cultivation and processing of this noble fruit."

According to Alshbel, the centre oversees the selection of exhibitors for the Saudi pavilion at major fruit trade shows based on several criteria: "We take into account the export capacity of companies, based on their track record in the international market and their portfolio of certifications required to access different markets. We also have strict production-related criteria, including possession of Saudi Dates certification, which involves quality and compliance audits and is renewed annually."

© NCPD

It is interesting to note that the Saudi pavilion is exclusively dedicated to dates, which makes sense given the arid climate of this region of the Arabian Peninsula, which is not conducive to the cultivation of other products but is ideal for growing dates. "It is a fruit rooted in the traditions and agricultural production of our country. It also has enormous potential in the international market, where demand consistently exceeds supply. There is even a whole separate international market for Saudi dates, since origin is a very important factor in this industry and in consumer behavior," Alshbel explains.

A multitude of date varieties are produced specifically in Saudi Arabia and are highly sought after on the international market. The National Centre for Palm Trees and Dates has identified twelve varieties to put forward. These are varieties that are already in high demand among connoisseur consumers, but also among consumers looking for healthy foods, such as Sokkary, Medjool, Ajwa, Barhi, Saghai, and others," he adds.

© NCPD

On the demand side, the date industry has been enjoying strong winds in recent seasons. "Dates have become a normal fruit, like any other, and have moved beyond their core consumer base to reach the general public. As a result, demand is increasing from season to season, and supply is never sufficient. Several origins compete on the global market, but Saudi origin and its varieties are very popular and preferred in several markets, particularly in Asia, most notably in India, China, and Indonesia, the largest importer of Saudi dates," Alshbel continues.

"The European market is also important to us. It is a qualitative market focused on the healthy and nutritious benefits of dates, and one that is showing growing interest, as we have seen during our regular participation in international trade fairs."

© Youness Bensaid | FreshPlaza.com

In addition to dates as a fruit, the National Centre for Palms and Dates also aims to promote the processing of dates with various applications and by-products. "This is another strategic market for us, as demand is very high and the potential is enormous. Dates are a healthy raw material for the production of syrups, sugars, coffee, cola drinks, chocolate, and can be presented and eaten in the form of paste, cookies, energy bars, and much more," Alshbel concludes.

