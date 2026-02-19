Strawberries down sharply as avocados and green peppers move higher

Trading patterns across key U.S. entry points show mixed dynamics this week, with softer berry markets, firmer avocado prices, and continued strength in some vegetable categories.

Asparagus

Movement from Mexico through Calexico, California, and San Luis, Arizona, is steady, with trading slow. Large sizes are lower, while other sizes are generally unchanged. Jumbo 11-pound cartons are mostly at US$38.75, large at US$30.75 to US$32.75, and standard at US$30.75. Production remains lighter than usual due to unseasonably cool temperatures. Imports from Peru via Southern California are declining seasonally, with insufficient supply to establish a clear market.

© USDA

Avocados

Mexican avocados through Texas are expected to decrease slightly. Trading is moderate, and prices are higher. Hass 2-layer cartons are mostly US$24.25 to US$27.25 for 32–40s, US$23.25 to US$25.25 for 48s and 60s, US$22.25 to US$23.25 for 70s, and US$20.25 to US$22.25 for 84s. Organic 48–60s range mostly from US$34.25 to US$36.25. Extra services are included.

© USDA

Blueberries

Peruvian volumes via Miami, Philadelphia, and New York are decreasing seasonally, with prices generally unchanged. Conventional 12 1-pint flats are mostly at US$30.00. Organic has a wide range between US$30.00 and US$38.00. Chilean arrivals through Philadelphia are increasing, trading fairly actively, with prices at US$28.00 to US$30.00. Mexican crossings through Arizona, California, and Texas are steady, but prices are much higher, ranging from US$22.00 to US$28.00 for 12 6-ounce cups. Quality is variable.

Cucumbers

Nogales volumes are declining, with large sizes much higher and medium at US$18.95. In Texas, prices are mixed, with medium slightly higher. Central American imports via Florida are steady but sharply lower, with Honduran waxed cartons at US$22.00 to US$24.00.

© USDA

Green bell peppers

Nogales supplies are light, and prices are much higher, with extra-large at US$26.95. Florida markets also report higher pricing, with jumbo and extra-large at US$29.35 to US$31.35. Previous cold weather continues to impact crop maturity.

Strawberries

Prices have fallen across all regions. Mexico, through Texas, ranges from US$8.00 to US$12.00 per flat. Central Florida is mostly US$10.00 to US$12.00, while California districts are at US$10.00 to US$14.00. Quality is generally good.

© USDA

Tomatoes

Tomato movement from Mexico through Texas is steady, with trading moderate and prices slightly higher. Vine Ripes in 2-layer cartons are mostly US$13.95 to US$15.95 for 4x4–4x5 sizes, US$12.95 to US$13.95 for 5x5s, and mostly US$12.95 for 5x6s. In 25-pound loose cartons, 4x4–4x5 sizes are quoted at US$14.95 to US$16.95, 5x5s at US$13.95 to US$14.95, and 5x6s at mostly US$13.95. Quality is generally good.

To view the full report, click here.

For more information:

USDA

Tel: +1 202 720 2791

Email: [email protected]

www.mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov