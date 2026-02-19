Jamaica launches year-round avocado cultivation to boost exports

Jamaica is preparing for continuous avocado production through the introduction of three varieties, Carla, Hass, and Semil31. The initiative is led by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Mining in partnership with the Trees That Feed Foundation. The aim is to reduce seasonal gaps and enable more consistent market supply.

Historically, seasonal production limited the ability of Caribbean growers to meet export demand on a continuous basis. Variable harvest cycles constrained long-term supply agreements and investment in processing and logistics. Year-round output is expected to provide more stable volumes and revenue visibility.

Orville Palmer, Chief Technical Director in Jamaica's Ministry of Agriculture, said the initiative aligns with plans to expand agricultural exports and support more consistent income for farmers.

Global avocado demand has expanded in North America, Europe, and other markets. The Hass variety represents a major share of global trade, led by exporters including Mexico, Peru, and the Dominican Republic. Year-round production may position Jamaica to participate more consistently in that segment.

The program is also framed within broader agricultural diversification efforts in the Caribbean, where countries seek to reduce import dependence. The region imports billions of US dollars in food annually. Expanding domestic production is viewed as a pathway to retaining more economic value locally.

The new avocado varieties are being cultivated at the Bodles Research Station. Budwood sourced from the Dominican Republic is undergoing quarantine and field trials before distribution to growers. The model is designed to match Jamaican climate and production conditions.

Consistent supply may also support downstream sectors, including packaging, transport, processing, and export logistics.

Felicia J. Persaud, CEO of Invest Caribbean and founder of AI Capital Exchange, stated, "Year-round production transforms crops like avocado from seasonal income sources into scalable investment assets. This creates opportunities for farmers, investors, and diaspora capital to participate in building sustainable wealth while strengthening the Caribbean's food production and export capacity that is still heavily dependent on imports."

The move reflects a broader shift in regional agricultural strategy toward higher-value export crops and more structured production planning. As global demand evolves and supply chains diversify, Jamaica's year-round avocado production model represents a structural change in how Caribbean agriculture approaches export participation and farm income stability.

Source: News Americas Now