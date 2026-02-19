Good supply of cabbage leading up to Saint Patrick’s Day

Storage cabbage supply is good, even with slightly less numbers this year due to difficult planting conditions last spring. "Contract demand is also steady and we also have Saint Patrick's Day next month," says Eric Hansen of Hansen Farms LLC.

As for fresh cabbage supply, that too is good right now though there could be some uncharted territory ahead. "While there were freezing temperatures in Florida, that supply doesn't seem to be affected in the short term," he says.

However, given those freezing temperatures in Florida haven't been seen in decades, growers aren't quite sure what to expect ahead, whether it is quality issues or other surprises in the fields. That said, growers are reporting that they may not have lost as many young plants as anticipated in that freeze, though if there is any loss, that means shorter supply could be seen come April.

© Hansen Farms

A look at pricing

As for pricing right now, it is sluggish. "There's potential for some volatility after Saint Patrick's Day," Hansen says, adding that while one farm was concerned about their fresh crop coming on too early for Saint Patrick's Day, the freeze may in fact assist the crop and slow down the growth.

Looking ahead, the grower-shipper will be planting cabbage in New York state in late April and it will plant slightly more acreage this year–approximately five percent. "This week we've started with plants in the greenhouse," Hansen adds.

