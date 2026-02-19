Cucumbers in Russia surge 111% in three months

Cucumber prices in Russia have risen by 111% over the past three months. While January–February price increases are typical, the scale has drawn public attention.

In several cities, retail prices have climbed to 500–1,000 rubles per kilogram (€5.50-€11.0), prompting comparisons with meat. According to Rosstat, on 2 February, pork cost 396.93 rubles/kg (€4.4) and beef 700.5 rubles/kg (€7.7).

Average retail cucumber prices reached 300.1 rubles/kg (€3.3) in February 2026, up 111.1% from three months earlier, said Dmitry Leonov, deputy chairman of the Russian Producers' Union. Year-on-year growth was limited to 1.8%. Between 22 December 2025 and 2 February 2026, prices increased 41.8%, from 223.7 (€2.46) to 317.2 rubles/kg (€3.49), according to Alexey Plugov, CEO of AB-Center. In February 2025, prices stood at 294.8 rubles/kg (€3.24), reflecting a 119.6% three-month rise and 16% year-on-year growth.

Retailers attribute the seasonal increase to lower winter greenhouse yields, post-holiday demand, and higher logistics costs. Short daylight hours and elevated energy costs for lighting and heating typically push prices to annual highs. This year, an abnormal cold further reduced yields and complicated storage, with faster spoilage reported.

Wholesale prices, however, declined slightly year-on-year: 178,000 rubles per tonne in December 2025 versus 183,100 rubles a year earlier. February output is estimated to be 35% lower than in January, while minimum retail prices remain around 299 rubles/kg, depending on assortment.

Russia covers about 95% of the cucumber demand domestically, producing 897,800 tonnes in 2025. Imports, estimated at 70,000–75,000 tonnes, mainly supply regions with limited greenhouse capacity. Annual exports total around 12,000 tonnes.

With longer daylight hours, greenhouse costs are expected to ease. March harvests could rise at least 1.5 times month-on-month, and April volumes are two to 2.5 times higher, which may pressure prices downward.

