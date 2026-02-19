“Peru is entering a market with no avocados, which will benefit it”

The 2025 Peruvian avocado season concluded more successfully than expected. Despite early concerns about higher volumes, the global market absorbed the supply with no major price drops, stated Yoselyn Malamud, CEO of Viru Group (Peru).

"Everybody believed Peru's increased volumes would cause the market to collapse, but it never did," she stated. There was more fruit, but the extended shipping period over several weeks enabled a smoother, more organized distribution of supplies, she explained.

© Viru Group

"In Europe, consumption kept increasing, and returns exceeded initial expectations. 2024 was an extraordinary year, but prices remained steady in 2025," she said.

The upcoming Peruvian season will unfold in a potentially strategic context. "Spain has production delays, and Morocco has less volume, which leaves the European market with limited supply and high prices, currently at 13 to 14 euros per box," he comments.

© Viru Group

"Peru will enter a market with no avocados, and that's good," Malamud said. The strong harvest is expected to begin between March and April, although the official volume count is still pending. Early estimates indicate a 5% to 7% increase, but the executive remains cautious: "It is very premature to give a specific number; we have to wait for April and see the climatic impact."

The potential impact of a mild El Niño, characterized by increased temperatures and rainfall in the north, especially in areas like Olmos, could affect calibers and quality. "We might have a similar volume to last year," he said.

© Viru Group

Viru Group exported approximately 32,000 tons of avocado in 2025, maintaining a similar volume to the previous year. For 2026, they anticipate a slight increase due to new plantations in Paramonga.

Europe and the United States remain the main destinations, but Asia is increasingly important. "China is a market with potential and growth, but it is looking for smaller sizes and perfect aesthetic quality," he explained. The strategy will depend on the distribution of sizes across seasons.

© Viru Group

According to Malamud, the sector has an optimistic outlook for 2026. "No one is worried about volumes; everyone is planning for the future," he stated.

His concluding message emphasizes sectoral collaboration: "We must work together in a coordinated, strategic manner, carrying out promotions and programs to increase avocado consumption and consistently guarantee the highest quality."

© Viru Group

For more information:

Yoselyn Malamud

Viru Group

Peru

Email: [email protected]

www.virugroup.com