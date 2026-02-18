The Egyptian carrot season is underway with significantly lower volumes than last season, a drop in production that is attributed to a decline in European demand over the last few seasons. However, Egyptian exporters expect demand in Europe to improve this season.

Mohamed Maatouk, founder and chairman RM Fresh, says: "Volumes are significantly lower than last season. Growers have responded to market conditions and reduced their acreage sharply."

"The decline in demand for Egyptian carrots in Europe is mainly due to favorable weather conditions for carrot cultivation, which have extended the season and led to an increase in domestic production in Europe over the last two years," the exporter adds.

© RM Fresh

As March approaches, the peak period for Egyptian carrot exports to Europe, Maatouk anticipates a more dynamic market: "In addition to the usual peak in demand that occurs starting from March, weather conditions are not favorable this season in Europe, which points to strong demand for Egyptian carrots this year."

"Now is the time for carrot importers to close contracts, especially given the limited volumes in Egypt. I believe prices will reflect this decrease in supply amid strong international demand. Early contracting is the key to securing stable volumes and prices until the end of the Egyptian season," Maatouk adds.

© RM Fresh

"While Egypt is world-renowned for producing sweet, firm, brightly colored carrots thanks to its rich soil and favorable climate, at RM Fresh, we pride ourselves on our constant focus on quality at every stage of the supply chain. We ensure that every shipment reflects the consistency, freshness, and superior quality that meet the expectations of demanding international markets," the exporter continues.

"One of our key competitive advantages is our advanced hydro-cooling technique at our packing center. Immediately after harvesting, our carrots undergo rapid hydro-cooling, a process that quickly removes field heat. This technique preserves freshness and crunchiness, maintains natural color and firmness, reduces post-harvest losses, and significantly extends carrots' shelf life," he concludes.

