Discovery Field Days in Murcia focus on leafy crop resistance

Last week, Enza Zaden welcomed leafy producers, processors, and value-chain partners to a new edition of Discovery Field Days in Murcia. The event once again highlighted innovation and high-value exchanges with customers, reinforcing its position as one of the most relevant meeting points for the European leafy segment.

Resistances: a strategic advantage for the future of leafy crops

The central message of this edition, Resistance Makes the Difference, resonated strongly with visitors. Enza Zaden showcased its latest resistant leafy varieties, with particular focus on solutions addressing Bremia, Fusarium, and the increasingly relevant Nasonovia ribisnigri Nr:1 biotype.

The Nr. 1 biotype has become one of the most urgent challenges for European growers due to its ability to break previously reliable genetic resistances. Enza Zaden's breeding teams explained how, after successfully launching four new iceberg lettuce varieties with Intermediate Resistance to Nr:1 in Northern Europe, the company is now breeding for this resistance in other segments and breeding programmes.

The message was clear: resistance is no longer just an agronomic trait; it is a long-term strategic decision that directly impacts resilience, reliability, and profitability.

A week dedicated to innovation and meaningful discussions

Throughout the week, the event attracted producers, processors, traders, and retailers, demonstrating the ongoing strategic importance of the leafy category in Europe. Participants joined tailored field sessions that enabled in-depth technical dialogue, as well as more strategic conversations supported by the post-harvest department.

Reinforcing Enza Zaden's leadership

With market-relevant themes and strong customer participation, Discovery Field Days once again demonstrated Enza Zaden's commitment to innovation, partnership, and future-proof solutions for the leafy segment.

Enza Zaden extends its thanks to all participants for their energy, engagement, and valuable conversations throughout the week, together shaping a stronger future for leafy crops.

For more information:

