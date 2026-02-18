U.S. romaine up 19% as head lettuce falls 8%

Data from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service shows varied performance across U.S. lettuce categories in 2025, reflecting changes in production efficiency, acreage, and pricing.

Head lettuce production declined 8 per cent year on year to 38.3 million cwt, despite planted area increasing 2 per cent to 111,900 acres, equivalent to approximately 45,291 hectares. Harvested acreage reached 111,600 acres, or about 45,170 hectares, also up 2 per cent. Lower output alongside expanded acreage indicates reduced yields or production constraints during the season. Total crop value rose 2 per cent to US$1.68 billion. All volume was supplied to the fresh market.

Leaf lettuce production totalled 16.1 million cwt, down less than 1 per cent year on year. Planted and harvested acreage declined 10 per cent to about 67,300 acres and 67,000 acres, equivalent to approximately 27,236 hectares and 27,113 hectares, respectively. Despite reduced acreage, stronger pricing lifted total crop value 11 per cent to US$1.38 billion. All production volumes were directed to fresh consumption channels.

Romaine lettuce recorded volume and value growth in 2025. Production increased 19 per cent year on year to 46.7 million cwt. Planted acreage rose 11 per cent to 129,700 acres, or approximately 52,486 hectares, while harvested area reached 129,200 acres, about 52,284 hectares. Total crop value increased 46 per cent to US$2.78 billion. As with other categories, all volumes were allocated to the fresh market.

Overall, the data indicate structural shifts within the U.S. lettuce sector. Romaine expanded in both acreage and value, while leaf lettuce maintained value growth amid area reductions. Head lettuce output declined despite acreage growth, pointing to yield-related constraints. With complete reliance on fresh market utilization, performance across segments remains linked to demand patterns, supply chain execution, and seasonal growing conditions.

