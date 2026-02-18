"High demand for a wide variety of dates, early watermelons, and celery"

© Fresh & Cash GmbH

The upcoming Ramadan season (starting February 17) traditionally drives up demand for certain fruit products. This year is no different, confirms Cevdet Cavusoglu, managing director of the Wuppertal-based company Fresh & Cash GmbH and supplier to numerous ethnic customers in North Rhine-Westphalia. Dates from a wide variety of countries of origin are among the absolute bestsellers. "We offer our customers dates in a wide variety of grades, packaging, and price ranges, from EUR 6 to EUR 9-10/kg. Fortunately, there is currently an abundant supply, even in the war zones of Israel and Palestine." According to the fruit wholesaler, prices are roughly at the same level as last year.

Medjool dates

In addition to the tried-and-tested Medjool dates from Israel and Jordan, Deglet Nout dates are also currently being offered in greater quantities. Cavusoglu: "In response to high demand, we have been offering a wider range of dates since the beginning of February. We have noticed that Deglet Nour is becoming more well-known and popular. Many ethnic customers consider it an unusual date variety for special occasions, in contrast to Medjool, which is eaten all year round."

Deglet Nour dates of Tunisian origin

Start of the watermelon season

Despite the winter weather, early Dumara watermelons are also quickly finding their way to consumers, Cavusoglu continues. "The first small quantities from Mauritania arrived in week 7, and larger deliveries will be coming in from this week onwards. Compared to last year, we are starting the season three to four weeks later. In close consultation with our suppliers at the source, we have deliberately waited for the start of Ramadan."

© Fresh & Cash GmbHEarly watermelons from Mauritania. Wholesale prices are currently around EUR 2/kg, approx. EUR 0.50/kg higher than overseas produce. The Mauritanian season usually lasts until the start of the harvest in Morocco in April.

In addition to early Mauritanian watermelons, seedless overseas produce from Panama continues to be traded. Other types of melons, such as cantaloupe, Canary melons, and the like, are mainly sourced from Brazil, according to Cavusoglu, who carries a wide range of melons throughout the year. "In January and February, melon sales are usually rather low, which is also due to the poorer quality towards the end of the season."

Celery sales explode

Although the focus during Ramadan is primarily on fruit, there is also increased demand for selected vegetable products. "Celery is currently extremely popular, especially in Moroccan and Arabic cuisine. We currently source this product mainly from Italy, and it is typically more of a follow-up product. By way of comparison, we normally sell up to 20 crates every two days, but currently we are selling up to two pallets. That is quite a significant difference," he concludes.

