"We have already suffered crop losses"

In recent weeks, heavy rain and flooding have affected large parts of southern Europe. The Iberian Peninsula, including the Portuguese coast, has been particularly affected. "It is also very wet in our contract farming operations there. However, according to the weather forecast, there should be an improvement soon," reports Daniel Jung, who is responsible for cultivation at the family-owned company GARTENFRISCH Jung GmbH.

Wet field conditions in Portugal

Since 2009, the company, part of the Kramer Group, has had its own cultivation capacities, approximately 60 km east of the Portuguese capital Lisbon. On what is now around 600 hectares, the company primarily grows lettuce (such as radicchio, sugar loaf, endive, and frisée), carrots, cauliflower, and sweet corn, which are mainly processed into a wide variety of convenience products in its own fresh-cut production facility in Jagsthausen. Even though the damage is still limited compared to other professionals in the industry, Jung says the current situation is extremely challenging. "We had to postpone the planting dates for the salad crops because the fields were simply inaccessible. Fortunately, we had made the necessary provisions and filled our radicchio storage facilities well, so we have been spared any shortages so far. In contrast, one batch of carrots was almost completely destroyed. In this respect, we have already had to accept yield losses."

Cost increases and lower harvest yields

Depending on the weather, GARTENFRISCH Jung GmbH has access to imported lettuce from its own cultivation in central Portugal between November and May. Carrots are mainly sourced between the end of March and mid-June. Sweet corn is the third and final product line and is offered from the end of May to late summer, mainly from the Iberian Peninsula. Sweet corn is sown in week 8. In addition to the ubiquitous cost increases, which are also affecting Portuguese vegetable cultivation, the current rainfall is also leading to lower harvest yields, Jung continues.

Expansion of highly mechanized crops

To counteract the high labor costs to some extent, GARTENFRISCH Jung GmbH has invested heavily in highly mechanized vegetable crops. As a result, labor-intensive leek production will be phased out this year in favor of expanding the area under carrots and sweet corn. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, the company concludes.

