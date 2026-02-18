"Spanish and Portuguese Butternut squash exporters are increasingly extending the season"

The Butternut squash campaign is currently in full swing in Spain and Portugal and will continue until the end of April.

"Stocks of Butternut squash on the Iberian Peninsula continue to cover both domestic demand and that of other European countries," says Joaquín Navarro, head of pumpkin development at Sakata Seed Ibérica, which distributes more than 90% of the Butternut squash seeds produced in Spain and Portugal.

© Sakata

Orionit squash

"This season, the squash stands out for its good quality, both internal and external. There's also a good supply of all sizes. Spanish and Portuguese exporters are increasingly managing to extend the season thanks to the Estrella and Orionit varieties, whose extra-long shelf life allows them to be harvested between September and October, depending on the area, and marketed until the end of April with an even better quality than that of the squash from South America and South Africa, as well as with a much lower carbon footprint for the European market," says Navarro.

© Sakata

Estrella squash

"Our goal is to be able to market Iberian squash all year round in the future, but this isn't possible at the moment because all the stocks are sold before May," says Navarro. While the earliest varieties start to be harvested in June, their sale comes to a close in February, when the Estrella and Orionit varieties take center stage.

"These varieties, which are only grown in the Iberian Peninsula and in part of France, are already recognized for their distinctive quality, their shelf life, and their higher Brix, of between 11 and 12 degrees. In a context where stability in the supply and constant quality are essential aspects, the Estrella and Orionit are consolidating their position in this category," says Joaquín Navarro.

© Sakata

Orionit squash



According to the pumpkin expert from this leading seed company, the acreage on the Iberian Peninsula continues to grow. "Growers are showing interest in squash because of it being relatively easy to grow and because of its long marketing period. Furthermore, consumption is on the rise thanks to the growing popularity of pre-prepared and pre-cooked convenience food products, which provide consumers with greater convenience. Six years ago, consumption in Spain stood at around 0.8 kilos per capita per year, while in 2025 it had reached 1.4 kg per capita."

