“We still need to ensure sufficient asparagus for supermarkets and other customers”

At Goertz Asperges in Maria Hoop, preparations for the asparagus season are in full swing. "We now have two-thirds of our acreage under black foil. Around 20 March, we expect to harvest the first asparagus. The rest of the acreage will follow later in the season, for harvest in April," says Franc Goertz, who has been growing asparagus on the sandy soils of Limburg since 1987.

New sorting location for asparagus under construction

Against the trend, he has chosen to expand his asparagus acreage again this year. "We didn't do it last year, but we are going to make up for it now. We still have to ensure that we have enough product left for the supermarkets and other customers," the grower states. He expects a reasonably good harvest this season. "Last year, production was low, but last summer was reasonably good. However, we do see that many plots have not yet recovered from the flooding two years ago."

"We see that it is not easy to maintain sufficient acreage in the Netherlands. Many small growers are stopping, and larger growers are no longer expanding as quickly, so the total area continues to decline slightly. There are several reasons for this. A number of growers do not have access to enough fresh land. In addition, it is not easy for everyone to secure sufficient staff, and there is a group of older growers who do not have a successor," Franc continues.

Sweet potatoes

Goertz is also expanding sweet potato cultivation again this year. "We are now supplying the last sweet potatoes of the season, but we would eventually like to move towards year-round production. We see enough demand from supermarkets, as well as from retail and farm shops. Demand increases slightly every year. Next year, we hope to deliver through until July."

While Goertz initially grew sweet potatoes in two rows per bed, the plants are now grown on a small potato ridge. "We believe the plants warm up faster and deliver a higher yield," says Franc. "Every year, the quality of Dutch sweet potatoes improves. It has to, because I want to be able to compare the product with the American ones; after all, these are the very best available on the market."

Franc with his family

For Goertz's third crop, blueberries, he has no plans to expand. "We are maintaining our plantation, but not increasing it. Last year, the harvest and price of blueberries were good, but it is and remains a difficult crop because it is so easy to transport. You can ship blueberries over long distances, and they can be supplied more cheaply from abroad. Our main crop remains asparagus, sweet potatoes are a product on the rise alongside it, and we are keeping blueberries stable."

