Oversupply of hard squash pressures pricing

Pricing on hard squash is flat to low due to an oversupply of product. "Hard squash just seems to be overplanted, especially on processor butternut, for no reason. There's leftover stuff coming out of winter and people are sitting on supply," says Dennis Peterson of Riverbend Fresh LLC., which only grew processor butternut squash this season.

Riverbend planted its usual amount of acreage on hard squash such as butternut, kabocha, and spaghetti for this growing season in Kerman, CA. "I just have a few loads left because we didn't want to run out for contract. So you plant a bit extra to make sure you don't run short," he says.

However, he also notes that there are some 'renegade' growers who don't normally plant squash who did this season which is impacting supply. "There's no golden crop to grow so people are not thinking through chances on cheaper items to grow. There's just a certain amount of business and not one load more of business available out there," he says. "People are chasing business that they don't have and it fails because it oversupplies the market and then the market is cheap."

More supply in Mexico too

At the same time, he notes that central Mexico also has more supply than usual.

While movement on hard squash was similar to last year for existing business, the problem remains that there's no extra business available.

"So pricing has been below average all winter long with no change in sight," he says, adding that there's likely supply out of central Mexico for at least another month.

For more information:

Dennis Peterson

Riverbend Fresh LLC.

Tel: +1 (559) 846-3320

[email protected]