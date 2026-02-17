Avocado producer advances full crop utilisation and zero-waste strategy

Westfalia Fruit continues its activities in the avocado industry through a long-standing commitment to sustainability and full crop utilisation.

Through its 'Whole Tree' approach, Westfalia Fruit aims to maximise value from every part of the avocado tree and every grade of fruit. At a time when the fresh produce industry faces climate volatility, disruptions across the supply chain, and rising costs, this holistic strategy is intended to support resilience, operational efficiency, and reduced waste across the value chain.

Westfalia Fruit operates across the full avocado category, supplying fresh whole fruit across multiple quality tiers, including good, better, best, and organic, alongside a portfolio of convenience and processed products such as guacamole, smashed avocado, pulp, oil, dried, frozen, and IQF formats. Fruit that does not meet fresh market specifications is redirected into processing, ensuring utilisation and reliable supply while supporting sustainability objectives.

Building on this foundation, Westfalia Fruit is working towards its zero-waste, total crop use objective, with workstreams converting avocado by-products into commercially usable materials. These initiatives focus on transforming by-products such as avocado skins and stones into applications including cosmetics, natural pigment extracts and colourants, and fibre and starch extraction for use in packaging materials.

Following research and development started over seven years ago, Westfalia Fruit is working towards an integrated process to extract compounds from what would otherwise be classified as waste, with limited value as compost material or use in anaerobic digesters, to generate additional value in the supply chain.

By applying a full-crop approach, Westfalia Fruit aims to deliver minimal waste, operational efficiency, and integrated category solutions for growers, customers, and consumers. Future projects are under evaluation to develop further applications within the avocado category, supporting circular agriculture.

Visitors are invited to meet the Westfalia Fruit team at Fruit Logistica 2026 in Berlin to learn about developments in crop utilisation and zero-waste strategies within the avocado category.

© Westfalia Fruit

