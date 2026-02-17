Türkiye date imports reach 67,093 tons as Ramadan demand rises

As Ramadan approaches, dates are returning to market stalls, bazaars, and supermarket shelves across Türkiye. According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute, demand for dates continues to rise, reflected in both import and export figures.

Ramadan is a period of fasting from dawn to sunset, with meals taken at "iftar" in the evening and "suhoor" before dawn. Dates are traditionally consumed at iftar. Although dates are available year-round, demand peaks during Ramadan, when households purchase larger volumes, and retailers expand assortments.

Import volumes have increased steadily in recent years. Türkiye imported 49,040 tons of dates in 2021, 44,468 tons in 2022, 54,459 tons in 2023, 63,630 tons in 2024, and 67,093 tons in 2025. This represents a five-year total of 278,691 tons.

Import expenditure has risen at a faster pace. Türkiye spent US$52.8 million on date imports in 2021 and US$51.6 million in 2022. The figure increased to US$73.4 million in 2023, US$103 million in 2024, and US$133.7 million in 2025. Over five years, total spending reached approximately US$414.5 million.

At the same time, Türkiye has positioned itself as a regional center for processing, packaging, and re-exporting dates. Between 2021 and 2025, export volumes totaled 48,847 tons with a combined value of US$125.1 million.

Export revenues were US$21.7 million in 2021 and US$19.6 million in 2022. They rose to US$23.6 million in 2023 and US$28.1 million in 2024, before reaching US$32 million in 2025, the highest level in the five-year period.

In 2025, the United States was the leading destination for Türkiye's date exports with US$14.2 million, followed by the United Kingdom at US$6.7 million and Australia at US$4 million.

Ramadan follows the Islamic lunar calendar, with its timing determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. During the month, Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn to sunset. Dates remain a staple product during this period, driving seasonal trade flows and influencing retail strategies in the domestic market.

Source: Daily Sabah