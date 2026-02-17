Prices coming down as Brussels sprouts pipeline refills

The Brussels sprouts season from Salinas, California saw an early end. "It ended in December–one to two months earlier than the expected end of late January/early February," says Katie Dozier, sales/commodity manager, Brussels sprouts for Ippolito International LP.

Meanwhile, Mexico was not ready to bridge that gap yet which led to a large lack of supply. "Now, all our supply is coming from Mexico," says Dozier. "The weather has been warm, which is normal for this time of year."

That is leaving Brussels sprouts supply heavy across all growing regions, which is similar to this time last year. Mexico will continue shipping the vegetable until April/May and then the Oxnard season should begin around the same time frame.

© Ippolito International LP

Chilly temps and demand

As for demand, it is moderate to low which is in part due to half of the country still dealing with arctic snowstorms and lower-than-normal ordering patterns. "I think we are going to have to wait and see how the current weather in the Midwest/East Coast is. Once everyone thaws out, hopefully ordering will pick back up. Now is the time to promote," says Dozier.

So where is this leaving pricing? A few weeks ago, pricing was still very high in the $60-$70s and pro rating. Now prices are dropping dramatically as the pipeline refills with heavy supplies of sprouts. Looking ahead over the next few weeks, those heavy supplies are expected to continue.

