Leafy PopUp debuts outside the Netherlands with a first edition in Spain

KWS Vegetables hosted the first edition of Leafy PopUp in the Murcia region of Spain. It was an international event that, for the first time, brought the Netherlands directly into contact with growers and professionals in the leaf sector.

The event, held under the slogan "Fresh fields. Fresh minds. Fresh solutions," took place on February 10th, 11th, and 12th at Finca Las Monjas in Miranda (Campo de Cartagena). Attendees had the opportunity to tour the company's trial field and observe the new spinach and chard varieties developed by KWS firsthand. Leafy PopUp Murcia has become a practical and lively professional gathering that shares knowledge, encourages innovation, and promotes collaboration among all stakeholders in the fresh produce value chain, shaping the future.

© KWS SEMILLAS IBERICA S.L.

"Follow the Fresh Trail": Real innovation, in real conditions

Under the theme "Follow the Fresh Trail," Leafy PopUp Murcia welcomed participants into an environment that showcased innovation in the field in real production conditions. Throughout the conference, KWS introduced new varieties and innovative ideas designed to provide greater consistency, reliability, and quality throughout the season. This reinforces the company's dedication to spinach, a strategic crop where it has significant expertise.

Pioneering solutions for the future of spinach in Europe

Leafy PopUp Murcia primarily focused on showcasing innovative solutions to assist growers in anticipating crop challenges and enhancing their competitiveness in a demanding market. Notable highlights from KWS included Spinach365, MildewProtect, LeafSpot Management, and the HeavyLeaf Spinach collection, all designed to boost crop performance and maintain consistency and quality across Europe's fresh produce supply chain.

© KWS SEMILLAS IBERICA S.L.

Lorena Sánchez, Account Manager for Spinach at KWS Vegetables, explained that "Leafy PopUp Murcia was designed to connect more closely with growers and provide field-based solutions, demonstrating how our varieties and tools perform under real crop conditions." She also highlighted: "When the sector considers spinach, we want KWS to be recognized as the leading partner: a partner that supports, shares knowledge, and stays involved throughout the process."

© KWS SEMILLAS IBERICA S.L.

Leaf Spot: From Pressure to Progress

The event also included a day of inspiration and knowledge on Thursday, February 12, focusing on one of the most important topics for the sector: leaf spot. This disease can cause significant losses in spinach crops and even threaten the autumn harvest. The session was led by Jan Bruin, a plant pathology expert, who shared insights on the impact of leaf spot in the Spanish market and presented strategies to address this challenge, protect yields, and strengthen growers' positions in the market.

First edition in Spain and debut outside the Netherlands.

This event marks KWS's inaugural Leafy PopUp in Spain and highlights its dedication to Murcia as a vital hub for innovation in leaf crops, reinforcing the region's status as a leading European center for spinach and chard production. It also represents a significant move in KWS Vegetables' international growth, as they are hosting this technical and experiential gathering outside the Netherlands for the first time, engaging with the Spanish market and the core of Europe's spinach production.