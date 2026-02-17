Mexican Hass avocado seeks new markets for smaller producers

Mexico remains the global leader in Hass avocado production, with around 2.6 million tons per year. However, aside from the large volumes from traditional exporting states, such as Michoacán, the Mexican government is working to integrate small growers into international trade through the Sembrando Vida program.

"Currently, the program accounts for around 5,000 tons of avocado per year; a figure that is still modest compared to the national total, but with potential for growth. It is in the process of growing," says Jeroen Pruijn, representative of the Marketing department of the Mexican government's Under-Secretariat for Productive Inclusion and Rural Development.

© Gobierno de México

Sembrando Vida brings together around 500,000 producers in 24 states. They are mainly small growers with plots of two to three hectares, located in marginalized rural areas. "The program's focus is not only productive, but also social. We are driven by the desire to help this large number of producers," says Pruijn, stressing that many of them belong to indigenous communities where women are highly involved.

The main destination for Mexican avocados is still the United States, a market where large volumes are shipped every week. "One of the packing houses linked to the program ships around ten containers a week to the United States. However, the aim is to diversify, and we are looking for alliances," said Eucario Marín Valencia, representative and producer of Sembrando Vida.

© Gobierno de México

Markets are sought, for example, in Europe and the Middle East. "Several companies have shown interest in Mexican avocados, including buyers from the Middle East. However, there are clear logistical challenges. Mexico is aware of its disadvantage against competitors such as Brazil when it comes to direct maritime routes to Europe, which has an impact on shipping times and costs," says Pruijn.

Regarding production, the program offers economic support (around 400 dollars per producer) and technical assistance through a network of approximately 4,000 technicians distributed throughout the country. The model is based on agroecological practices, organic fertilization, and community biofactories to promote soil sustainability and phytosanitary control.

For Marín Valencia, the challenge is to consolidate volumes and improve the storage and export capacity. Some groups are ready to access new markets; others are in the middle of a professionalization process.

Although the program's current volume is limited compared to the national total, the goal is to integrate small producers into international value chains. "The potential we have is huge, and we want to adapt to the market's needs," says Pruijn.

