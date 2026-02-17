"Strong start to the Dutch mini cucumber season"

After an unpredictable import period, the Dutch season for mini cucumbers has now officially started. For Jackpot - NJ Witkamp's brand - this marks the transition to a phase where quality, speed, and availability come fully together. According to Morris Peters, the 2026 season is one in which deliberate choices have been made. "This year as well, we have consciously focused on both quality and growth. That growth is not an objective in itself, but a logical result of market demand and the trust of our customers."

© Witkamp

For the 2026 season, Jackpot has 30 hectares under cultivation, divided between mini cucumbers and fine cut cucumbers (Çitir). This expansion provides additional strength and continuity, while keeping cultivation fully manageable. "We have the necessary scale to be a reliable international partner, without compromising on product quality," Morris says. "Dutch cultivation enables us to deliver exceptional freshness. Products harvested in the morning can reach customers elsewhere in Europe the same day. That remains a key differentiator for us. Speed and freshness go hand in hand."

© Witkamp

© WitkampIn addition to cultivation capacity, significant attention has been given to cultivation optimisation and plant quality. This results in a stable product presentation and consistent quality throughout the season. "Our customers know what they can expect from us, and we aim to meet that expectation every day. We also offer considerable flexibility in packaging. Both mini and Çitir cucumbers are available in various packaging formats, tailored to the specific needs of retail, wholesale, and export markets. We are well prepared and ready for the season. Our objective is clear: worldwide, we deliver quality, combined with the service and reliability associated with the Jackpot brand. Customers can relax, because the jackpot has been hit," Morris concludes with a laugh.

