European avocado sector growth and collaboration highlighted in Berlin

During the Berlin Fruit Logistica, market and retail insights were presented by Shelly Vorster, outlining European avocado performance and projected growth trends by country.

Data presented at the event indicated an average 16 per cent European volume growth forecast for 2025, with growth expected to reach 22 per cent during the summer months. Last summer, more than 6.2 million additional consumers purchased avocados, with 9 per cent of those identified as new buyers to the category.

© World Avocado Organisation

Digital engagement also formed part of the presentation. Across channels in Italy, the UK, Germany, France, and Spain, an average of more than 150 posts per month is published to maintain category visibility. Focused insights were shared on Gen Z consumption behaviour and the importance of engaging younger shoppers to support long-term category expansion.

The event concluded with a panel discussion addressing industry collaboration and market development. Derek Donkin, CEO of the South African Avocado Growers' Association, said: "If you look at the avocado industry, it is fairly unique the level of collaboration we've had over many, many decades and the growth that we've seen in Europe is part of that so without collaboration for the past decades I don't think we would have seen what we've seen in Europe".

He added: "If you want to continue to grow, it's not just about looking to see what the big role players are doing and hoping they will collaborate, but everybody needs to collaborate, whether big or small".

The session highlighted the role of coordinated supply, retail strategy, and consumer engagement in shaping future growth across the European avocado market.

Source: World Avocado Organisation