“Despite tariff cuts on U.S. and NZ apple imports into India, we await a firm date”

India's apple imports are seeing strong arrivals as premium global origins fill gaps left by domestic supply challenges, says Ajaz Raien, CEO of Embrace Fresh. "Washington apples have come in alongside early South African shipments from partners like Delecta and Cape Span. Our New Zealand, Chile, and Washington programs will run through July-September."

According to Ajaz, Washington, Polish, Italian, Serbian, and limited Turkish apples currently fill the market. "Polish and Italian crops faced pressure issues this year, so we swapped programmes for South African supply that began two weeks early and should last until July, with a 10-12% Higher yeild ," he explains. "New Zealand queen apples will arrive mid-May and last until August-September, with weekly Washington deliveries from brands like Chelan, Independent, and Flavor Crest through September."

Locally, Kashmir cold storages have released just 25% capacity as growers await better prices, Ajaz highlights. "This stock is mainly supplied to northern states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Farmers do not ship much to Mumbai or the south anymore due to low pressure and high transit costs. Imported apples with better shelf life serve all-India demand, with retail chains playing a key role in driving awareness about imported varieties," he adds.

© Embrace Fresh

Embrace Fresh supplies Red Delicious, Gala, Fuji, and Granny Smith across key Indian cities, including Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi hubs, and now eyes tier-2 expansion. "Last year's South African citrus volatility delayed our Washington start until dues were cleared. For now, premium grades are holding strong. Washington prices have gone up 20-25% year-on-year from demand across Europe, China, and India, filling Turkey's weather-hit Red Delicious gap," he notes.

Under the US trade deal, India will cut tariffs on a limited quantity of US apples from 50% to 25% while raising the minimum import price to USD 0.88 per kg. "We are yet to know when it actually applies. If major stock arrives in March before April concessions, higher duties already paid will raise costs, but we have to fulfill demand," Ajaz reflects.​ "New Zealand apples face a similar 25% tariff under quota from April to August, counter-seasonal to domestic supply, though implementation remains unclear. Despite these tariff cuts, exporters await a firm date."

"Looking ahead, we are ready to bring in Pink Lady from Australia once licensing comes through. We are very excited about the prospects of this variety as our retail network can handle around 60 to 70 containers yearly," Ajaz wraps up. He expects continued arrivals and a steady market appetite for premium imported apples in the coming weeks.

For more information:

Ajaz Raien

Embrace Fresh

Tel: +91 98 19 607 528

Email: [email protected]

www.embracefresh.co.in