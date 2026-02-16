BASF | Nunhems launches new lettuce and spinach varieties with advanced genetics and improved resistance

On February 10 and 11, BASF-Nunhems held a new mini demo in Campo de Cartagena (Murcia), showcasing how its various lettuce varieties adapt to the local growing conditions.

As in previous cases, the seed company showcased its new products across different segments. This time, besides iceberg and Romaine, it introduced new options in mini Romaine and Little Gem.

"Both types feature materials with new genetics and enhanced resistance," stated Carlos del Espino, BASF's lettuce Account Manager. These varieties are fully resistant to Bremia (Bl: 29-41EU), Fusarium (Fol: 1 and 4, including local races), and aphids.

The company's new Mini Romana products are NUN 06652 LTL and NUN 06677 LTL, both with a complete resistance package.

In Little Gem, they added five new materials to their portfolio: Thalion*, Thesis*, NUN 06841 LTL, NUN 06872 LTL, and NUN 06873 LTL.

Thalion and Thesis both have dual use for buds and hearts, and complete resistance packages. The latter is for colder areas and is therefore more vigorous. NUN 06841 LTL is a variety for "high density cultivation in winter". NUN 06872 LTL and NUN 06873 LTL, both with new, more resistant genetics, complete their offer.

© BASF | Nunhems Icebergs with an elongated neck

BASF | Nunhems continues to expand its iceberg lettuce lineup for the colder months with Salazara* and Ortuna*, which are fully resistant to Bremia and Fusarium, and NUN 01803 LTL and NUN 01806 LTL for late autumn and winter. These varieties offer complete resistance and an elongated neck, making them suitable for mechanized harvesting.

All these materials yield well-formed, well-sized lettuce with no "ribs".

Romanas for the domestic market and export

Alongside 'classics' like Glamoral, which is a reference for export, and Boratal or Augoral, geared towards the domestic market, the seed company introduces Semperal*, a versatile material designed for dual use in both markets.

In addition, it is launching NUN 06450 LTL, which is in the same category as Semperal*, but features a "semi-solid rib" that helps reduce mechanical damage during handling. Lastly, NUN 03222 LTL and NUN 03210 LTL, designed for high-density cultivation like Glamoral, are enhanced with greater resistance.

What's new in spinach

The seed company completes the spinach growing cycle in Spain and Europe with fully resistant varieties (Pe: 1-20) that meet top quality standards.

The company introduced Toliman*, which joins Crater* in its summer lineup, and Acrux*, its new addition for autumn and spring. Arakis*, a mid-winter variety, is now in its second year of commercialization. All of them are completely resistant to mildew.

"We are still testing new materials with full resistance," stated Del Espino, adding he expects some of them to be commercially available next season.

With this mini demo, followed by another in March, the seed company is consolidating a conference model that lets growers assess the performance of its varieties in their production areas.

Since December of last year, BASF | Nunhems has conducted small demonstrations in Lorca, Pulpí, Almería, and Campo de Cartagena. Del Espino explains that these regions have varying climates, causing the varieties to respond differently, highlighting the resilience of their materials as evidence of their adaptability.

* APC has been granted and is currently applying for inclusion in the EC Common Catalogue of Vegetable Varieties.

