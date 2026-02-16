"Severe Spanish weather not reflected in cauliflower prices"

Despite the weather problems in the Spanish growing regions, cauliflower prices are not yet anything to get excited about. "It is not that there is no damage, because some growers have had to write off quite a few hectares, but we do not see that reflected in cauliflower prices at the moment," says Dennis van Tricht of AGF-Direct.

The Zwaagdijk-based company started importing Italian cauliflower last year, which is now proving beneficial. "The quality of the Spanish product is not optimal due to the weather conditions, so the Italian cauliflower is a welcome addition. We could not have started the season better. Sales are going well," Dennis says.

Broccoli prices are also fairly average. "Most of it comes from Murcia and is therefore not affected by the flooding," says the importer. "We do see in the market that other cabbage varieties, such as pointed cabbage, Chinese cabbage, and green cabbage, are in short supply; those prices have all strengthened."

"And you can see that many supermarkets want to run promotions with Belgian endives, because they are widely available," Dennis continues. He remains optimistic about the further progress of the field vegetable season. "Many storage crops actually grew too well, which is now causing some issues in storage, such as ring rot. It could well be that as the season progresses, prices for storage vegetables will rebound."

For more information:

Dennis van Tricht

AGF Direct

Groothandelsmarkt 2

1681 NN Zwaagdijk

Tel: +31 (0) 85 3032632

[email protected]

www.agfdirect.nl