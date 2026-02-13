The Palestinian Medjool date season is shorter than usual this year due to high demand that led to stocks running low before Ramadan. This high demand is explained by a growing consumer awareness of date origins and a preference for Palestinian dates, according to Mo'men Sinokrot, CEO of Pal Gardens.

The grower says: "Palestinian Medjool date production reached 25,500 tons this season and was characterized by excellent quality and a greater presence of jumbo and super jumbo dates. In terms of production, everything went very well. However, we encountered many logistical complications due to the political situation, which led to closures. We still managed to find alternative routes for our products, at a cost of a 5-10% price increase compared to last season."

© Pal Gardens

"In Turkey, the main market for Palestinian Medjool dates, strong demand has prompted the authorities to increase the quota for Palestinian dates from 5,000 to 7,000 tonnes in 2026. We have also seen strong demand in Europe, an equally important market for us," continues Mr. Sinokrot.

According to the grower, the season has been marked by growth in online sales. He explains: "Consumer awareness of the origin of Medjool dates leads to more B2C sales this season. Consumers are looking for Palestinian Medjool dates and want to make sure they come from Palestine, so they buy directly from growers. This is something we knew, but this trend was more noticeable this season."

"At Pal Gardens, we have increased our export volume by 30% year-on-year, and have also decided to keep 10% of our volumes to sell after Ramadan, despite the current high demand, in order to continue supplying our customers throughout the year," Sinokrot concludes.

