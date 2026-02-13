Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Bite-sized cucumbers launch in redesigned retail packaging

Mastronardi Produce® has announced the retail launch of SUNSET® Pop Its™ bite-sized cucumbers. The product was previously introduced at the International Fresh Produce Association Global Produce and Floral show last October. The cucumbers will hit stores in a newly redesigned carrier, and visitors to the SEPC Southern Exposure show will get the first look at the new design.

Shaped to fit in a cupholder, the oval package with top seal features new film technology that helps keep the cucumbers fresh and crunchy. SEPC attendees can pop by booth #126 to see the convenient package created to make healthy snacking on the go fresh, simple, and easy.

© Sunset Grown

The official retail launch will be supported with TV, social media, and influencer promotions, and consumers can look for in-store promotions popping up this spring. "Consumers are increasingly moving away from ultra processed foods, and snacks like Pop Its™ cucumbers satisfy demand for natural alternatives when it comes to snack and mealtime," said Geoff Kosar, VP Marketing at Mastronardi™. "We're making it easier than ever before to make fast, simple, healthy choices that don't compromise on flavor or texture."

SUNSET® Pop Its™ cucumbers have been generating excitement with their convenience, flavor, and big crunch. Measuring up to 2 inches, Pop Its™ are sweeter and crisper than conventional cucumbers, ideal for dipping and on-the-go moments.

© Sunset GrownFor more information:
Geoff Kosar
Sunset Grown
Tel: +1 844 476 9648
Email: [email protected]
www.sunsetgrown.com

Publication date:

