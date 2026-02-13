Oklahoma advances morel as state mushroom

The House Tourism Committee has passed House Bill 3263, which proposes designating the morel mushroom as Oklahoma's official state mushroom. The bill now moves to the House Commerce and Economic Development Oversight Committee for further review.

The proposal was introduced by Rep. John George, R-Newalla, who noted the popularity of morel foraging across the state.

"I'm one of the thousands of Oklahomans who hunt the tasty morel mushroom each spring," George said. "I wanted to run this fun piece of legislation to support these dedicated foragers and maybe attract new interest in Oklahoma's landscape and promote more awareness of Oklahoma's variety of mushrooms. By implementing a state mushroom, we could even expand opportunities for communities across the state to attract tourists and teach about fungi safety."

Morels are native to Oklahoma and typically grow from mid-March through early May. They can be found across the state under specific temperature and precipitation conditions. However, morels can be toxic if consumed raw or undercooked.

George stated that his district in eastern Oklahoma County has recorded multiple morel sightings. "I myself am fortunate enough to pick between 200 and 300 or more in good years at a location in my district," George said.

According to the bill's sponsors, several thousand residents participate in morel hunting each spring. Eight other states have already designated official state mushrooms.

The legislation was approved unanimously by the House Tourism Committee.

