White asparagus from Almopia, Greece, arrives one week later than usual

The Greek white asparagus cultivation season in Almopia, one of the key zones of this crop in Greece, is finally entering its last phase under favorable weather conditions, after the adverse weather that initially impeded the timely covering of the crops.

Mr. Christos Tripkos, general manager of Almopia Producers Association, says: "The rainy days of January caused a delay in the cultivation tasks, and we finally managed to cover our white asparagus in early February. Our cooperative manages 75 Ha, while in the whole area of Almopia, the asparagus crops extend to 250 Ha. In the middle of February, 20-25% of both our crops and the crops of the whole area remain uncovered. However, the weather has turned favorable. The night temperature is rising. We need it to stay above 0 degrees Celsius for the rest of February."

The harvest beginning is estimated to take place in about two weeks from now. This means a one-week delay compared to the normal production calendar. According to Mr. Tripkos, "We will already be in the market by the beginning of March. If the March temperatures oscillate between 7 and 25 degrees Celsius, then we will have good productivity, despite the late start of the harvest. For us, it is essential to have already marketed at least 70% of our crop by April 10-15, because this is when the German asparagus arrives in great volumes on the German market, which is our target."

The general manager of the Greek asparagus cooperative attended Fruit Logistica and was very satisfied with what was discussed there. As he comments, "The messages we are receiving are very encouraging. The demand is higher than last season. We have already proceeded with intention-based agreements with our German and Dutch clients, including Rewe, Edeka, and Aldi. We renewed agreements with all the companies we already collaborate with and also made agreements with new ones."

"However, it is too early to speak about prices," Mr. Tripkos stresses. "Prices are fixed every week for the following week. The first prices for the first March batches will be announced from February 25 to 28," he concludes.

