Lawmakers in Massachusetts have introduced legislation to designate asparagus, also known as Hadley grass, as the official state vegetable.

State Representative Homar Gomez and Senator Jo Comerford filed the bill late last year. "Asparagus is part of the identity of this community," Gomez said. "We want to show that to the whole Commonwealth."

Asparagus has a production history in western Massachusetts, particularly in Hadley and Hampshire County. The town of Hadley was once referred to as the "asparagus capital of the world" due to production volumes. Historical accounts indicate that the area at one time produced 80% of the nation's asparagus. Production later declined following crop losses caused by fungus.

According to Gomez, there are currently around 175 asparagus farms operating across 215 acres in the state, equivalent to approximately 87 hectares. Other vegetable crops in Massachusetts, including potatoes, squash, and sweet corn, are produced on larger areas.

The proposal was supported by third-grade students from Hadley Elementary School, who contacted local lawmakers to advocate for the designation. Gomez indicated that if a public hearing is scheduled, the students may be invited to present their case.

Although largely symbolic, state designations are sometimes viewed by lawmakers as tools to highlight regional agricultural products. The region previously hosted an annual asparagus festival, reflecting the crop's association with local production.

Hadley-grown asparagus is supplied to restaurants throughout the state, particularly during the harvest season. In western Massachusetts, the crop is used across a variety of menu applications.

"Definitely when we hit summer, it's part of my diet," Gomez said. "The only thing I haven't tried yet is asparagus ice cream. People have told me it's really good."

The legislation is currently under review by a statehouse committee. If approved, asparagus would join other Massachusetts state symbols, which include designated foods and crops.

Source: Boston